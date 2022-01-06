News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point and Hawaiian community proclaim January as ‘Connected Communities’ Month

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point and Maui County in Hawaii have proclaimed January as ‘Connected Communities’ month between the two communities.

In a press release, Sentry Insurance announced the proclamation ahead of the annual Sentry Tournament of Champions. It’s the 24th year the golf event has been held in Maui, Hawaii.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said this initiative will provide new opportunities for both communities.

“The sky’s the limit,” Wiza said. “But I imagine that through Connected Communities, we will be able to develop strategies for improving our community resources and providing our students with culturally-broadening experiences… to name a few things.”

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said the distance between the two communities will not hinder the collaboration.

“While Maui is more than 4,000 miles away from Stevens Point, we share so many values and other aspects of our communities that make us identical as we move on,” Victorino explained. “Throughout the Tournament of Champions, we are ready to learn from each other and continue to share our connectable communities.”

Both mayors said they hope the initiative can bring faculty and student exchanges between UW-Stevens Point and the University of Hawaii-Maui College... along with other project collaborations.

