Lumber from Madison is aiding U.S. Capitol restorations

The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset.
The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On January 6, 2021, rioters at the United States Capitol stormed the building, causing large-scale destruction to the building. As crews work to restore the incredibly old wood on parts of the building like doors and windows, lumber from Madison is already in Washington D.C. to offer material to the restoration project.

The Forest Products Laboratory supplies that lumber.

It is lumber gathered over the decades from various projects dating back to 1910.

After each project, leftover wood is collected, documented, and stored away from the elements.

“We store it, keep it out of the weather, and keep it documented as to where it came from and the source of it and what it was used for,” said Dr. Bob Ross, one of the many people working behind the scenes to help supply the restoration project in D.C.

But the wood has some history of its own.

Most of the 3,000 pounds of wood shipped out to the Capitol on a flatbed truck is leftover from World War I.

“This particular wood came out of a need to develop propellers,” said Dr. Ross.

The remaining lumber from the war effort will now replace the vintage wood lost on January 6 of last year.

Ross added it is essential for the restoration process to replace the vintage wood with vintage wood, to maintain the quality of the lumber still part of the structure. He says the wood is made of a wide variety of trees and anticipates the restoration process will take roughly two months.

