Hospitalizations remain steady as COVID cases skyrocket in Wisconsin

(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Hospital Association is reporting 58 more people were hospitalized in the last day, bringing the total number of covid patients statewide to 2,060. Of those patients, 475 are in the ICU.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DAILY COVID DATA SNAPSHOT

In the northcentral region, 160 people are receiving treatment for covid in a hospital. Of them, 40 are in the ICU. There are 17 hospitalized in the northcentral region. The region is comprised of Iron, Vilas, Price, Oneida, Forest, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood, and Portage.

Statewide, 91.5 percent of hospital beds are in use and 94.8 percent of ICU beds are in use.

Wisconsin added 11,547 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest single day of reporting during the pandemic.

Covid data latest on Jan. 6, 2022
Covid data latest on Jan. 6, 2022(Wisconsin Hospital Association)

