Holiday becomes latest Bucks player to enter health and safety protocols

Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Friday’s game against the Nets. The move comes one day after head coach Mike Budenholzer and fellow point guard George Hill also entered protocols.

Holiday, who had COVID-19 last season as well, is the latest in a long list of players for the defending champions to enter protocols this season. The majority of Bucks players have missed time due to health and safety this season.

Players who test positive for the virus can return after six days of isolation, provided they are asymptomatic and meet other testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

