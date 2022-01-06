Holiday becomes latest Bucks player to enter health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for Friday’s game against the Nets. The move comes one day after head coach Mike Budenholzer and fellow point guard George Hill also entered protocols.

Holiday, who had COVID-19 last season as well, is the latest in a long list of players for the defending champions to enter protocols this season. The majority of Bucks players have missed time due to health and safety this season.

The Bucks had 12 players get minutes on opening night.



Eight of them have now been in protocols at some point this season. Two of them aren't on the team anymore, Brook Lopez has been out since the opener.



Sandro Mamukelashvili is the only one who hasn't entered protocols. https://t.co/Zm4x6QPKv1 — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) January 6, 2022

Players who test positive for the virus can return after six days of isolation, provided they are asymptomatic and meet other testing requirements.

