First Alert Weather: More flakes flying today, bouts of colder air ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although much of the snow associated with the latest winter storm took place from Tuesday night into Wednesday night, there is still light snow and snow showers to contend with today in the region. Additional snowfall of a coating to 1″ or so is possible through the day keeping the roads slippery and snow-covered. Lots of clouds and a bit breezy with highs today in the low to mid 10s.

Evening snow showers coming to an end, then some clouds and rather chilly tonight. Lows in the single digits below zero. Wind chill values tonight are in the -10° to -20° range. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Clark & Juneau Counties overnight into Friday morning. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday, but still staying cold. Highs in the low 10s. A weak front will be passing by the region with snow showers possible in the Northwoods Friday night.

The weekend starts off with more clouds than sun on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. A cold front will be blasting through the region on Sunday with considerable cloudiness and brisk winds. Morning highs on Sunday in the upper single digits to low 10s, falling back to near or below zero in the afternoon. Wind chill values on Sunday will range from -15° to -25°.

A First Alert Weather Day is likely Sunday night into Monday due to dangerously low wind chills. Temps Sunday night into Monday morning will slide back into the -10s, while wind chill values range from -25° to -35°. Staying cold on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine, daytime readings will not make it out of the single digits, while wind chills are going to be in the -10° to -20° range.

Temperatures will rebound for Tuesday through Thursday back into the 20s and even the low 30s for highs. More clouds on Tuesday, while some sunshine is expected on Wednesday and next Thursday.

