News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor

(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy is ignoring pleas from former President Donald Trump to run for Wisconsin governor.

Duffy announced Thursday on Jay Weber’s conservative talk radio show that he is taking a pass on running for the office currently held by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Trump urged Duffy to get into the race last fall, but Duffy took no public steps toward mounting a run. The only high-profile Republican in the race is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Duffy also ruled out a run for U.S. Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson plans on seeking a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Afternoon/Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system

Latest News

Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
Wisconsin lawsuit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters
The president of the group looking to purchase the paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids said he is...
Timber Professionals Cooperative cautiously optimistic about Verso acquisition