Columbia County man charged with killing elk during deer season

PORTAGE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Portage man has been charged with illegally shooting an elk during deer season last fall.

Chase Steinhoff is charged with unlawful hunting of an elk-- a misdemeanor. Court documents state Steinhoff was hunting with a family member on Nov. 20 when he shot and killed the elk. The elk did have ear tags and was wearing a tracking collar.

Steinhoff told investigators he believed he was shooting a white-tailed buck.

Steinhoff’s father promptly called the DNR to report the incident.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Elk were reintroduced into Wisconsin in 1995. The elk population in Wisconsin is estimated to be 400 animals

