Bucks will waive Cousins before Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -In a somewhat surprising move, the Bucks will waive center DeMarcus Cousins before Friday. The move was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN by general manager Jon Horst.

On waiving DeMarcus Cousins to open roster spot for trade deadline, Bucks GM Jon Horst tells ESPN: "We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus...He was so good for us and hopefully we helped him too." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2022

The move will come before Friday, when Cousins’ contract would become guaranteed for the rest of the season. The Bucks are opting to leave a roster spot open in advance of next month’s trade deadline.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, was signed by the Bucks in late November to help fill the void at center left by Brook Lopez’s absence due to back surgery. The Kentucky product has played well in 17 games in Milwaukee, averaging nearly nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

