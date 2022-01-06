News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks will waive Cousins before Friday

Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first...
Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -In a somewhat surprising move, the Bucks will waive center DeMarcus Cousins before Friday. The move was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN by general manager Jon Horst.

The move will come before Friday, when Cousins’ contract would become guaranteed for the rest of the season. The Bucks are opting to leave a roster spot open in advance of next month’s trade deadline.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, was signed by the Bucks in late November to help fill the void at center left by Brook Lopez’s absence due to back surgery. The Kentucky product has played well in 17 games in Milwaukee, averaging nearly nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

