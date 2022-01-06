Badger Liquor eyes Wausau business campus for distribution center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council will decide next Tuesday whether or not to approve a plan for a liquor distribution center to open on the city’s west side.

Badger Liquor is looking to buy nearly 5 acres in the city’s business campus. If approved, it would construct and open a distribution center by next fall.

Badger Liquor is the largest wine and spirit provider in the state, according to its proposal. The distribution center would be more than 22,000-square-feet. No manufacturing will take place at the site.

The parcel is currently vacant.

Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick said city staff worked with Badger Liquor representatives to split out the 4.733-acre parcel from a larger existing 26-acre vacant parcel, which is south of the Great Lakes Cheese facility. The land division will allow for the remainder of the City-owned vacant land to be developed by another business or business.

If approved, the company would break ground next month.

