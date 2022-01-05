News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade

FILE -
FILE -(J. David Ake | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report shows Wisconsin’s tax burden has increased for the first time in a decade. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show total state and local taxes in Wisconsin grew to $34 billion last year, up 7.1% from 2020.

The increase marked the first time in a decade the tax burden grew as a share of income. The report attributed the increase not to higher taxes but to pandemic-related economic activity, including the effect of federal stimulus dollars, and collecting state and local taxes on online and out-of-state retailers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Free COVID testing available at Marathon Park Thursday and Saturday
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
ThedaCare announces new visitor restrictions
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather