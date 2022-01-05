Wisconsin receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that they have received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply available to states from the federal government is extremely limited.

Wisconsin’s first week allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir. DHS will distribute the courses to select pharmacies by Friday, January 7.

“We anticipate high demand for these medications, and we know that the initial supply we are receiving will be extremely limited. Please be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two antiviral pills to be taken at home. Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. These pills must be taken within 5 days of when a person’s symptoms begin. Paxlovid can be used in people over age 12 who do not take certain medications, and molnupiravir can be for adults over 18 who are not pregnant or breastfeeding. Both antiviral pills are intended for people who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

“We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government,” Timberlake said.

