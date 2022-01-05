ThedaCare announces new visitor restrictions

NEENAH, Wis. – (WSAW) -- Due to an increase in COVID cases in northeast and central Wisconsin, ThedaCare has announced new visitor restrictions and safety precautions to minimize the potential for exposure.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have monitored and proactively adjusted our plans, following guidance from health organizations, to create the safest environment possible for everyone in our facilities,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care. “As cases are increasing in the area, it is critically important community members continue following recommendations including wearing a mask, staying home when ill, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated.”

Screeners will continue to be present at all ThedaCare hospitals, checking patients, visitors and team members upon entrance. Masks will be required by all team members, patients and visitors in any public setting on ThedaCare campuses. This includes hallways, cafeterias, elevators, waiting rooms and all clinical areas. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Restrictions remain in place at hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, New London, Shawano, Waupaca and Wild Rose.

Restrictions include:

· No visitors for COVID-positive patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

· Non-COVID patients may have one visitor at a time during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room. If there is more than one visitor present, additional visitors will be asked to leave.

· One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

· Adult patients who need care may enter with their children if childcare cannot be arranged. Children over the age of two must be masked at all times.

· Please do not visit if you are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, etc. Call your primary care provider to direct you to appropriate care.

· Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

