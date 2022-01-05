News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point attorney announces he’ll run for circuit court judge

Attorney Stephen W. Sawyer of Stevens Point
Attorney Stephen W. Sawyer of Stevens Point(Stephen W. Sawyer)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney Stephen Sawyer of Stevens Point has announced that he is running for Circuit Court Judge in Portage County.

Judge Robert Shannon currently presides over Branch 2 and has indicated that he will be retiring at the end of his current term.

Sawyer is an attorney who practices in numerous counties in central and northern Wisconsin. He was also Assistant District Attorney in Milwaukee County.

Prior to law school, Sawyer spent more than 8 years on active duty with the U.S. Naval Reserves as an officer and a helicopter pilot. During his time in the naval forces, Sawyer and his crews were credited with saving 30 lives through at-sea rescues and medical evacuations.  He has been awarded the Joint Services Expeditionary Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal.

Sawyer will face current Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. in the Spring Election on April 5.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Timothy Owensby
Armed man arrested in Adams County for threatening to kill deputies
COVID-19 Pills
Wisconsin receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments
Free COVID testing available at Marathon Park Thursday and Saturday
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system