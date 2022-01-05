Stevens Point attorney announces he’ll run for circuit court judge

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney Stephen Sawyer of Stevens Point has announced that he is running for Circuit Court Judge in Portage County.

Judge Robert Shannon currently presides over Branch 2 and has indicated that he will be retiring at the end of his current term.

Sawyer is an attorney who practices in numerous counties in central and northern Wisconsin. He was also Assistant District Attorney in Milwaukee County.

Prior to law school, Sawyer spent more than 8 years on active duty with the U.S. Naval Reserves as an officer and a helicopter pilot. During his time in the naval forces, Sawyer and his crews were credited with saving 30 lives through at-sea rescues and medical evacuations. He has been awarded the Joint Services Expeditionary Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal.

Sawyer will face current Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. in the Spring Election on April 5.

