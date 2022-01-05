State again marks record high in total COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin is again reporting a record high for most single-day COVID cases since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 10,288 new cases were reported. That’s nearly 2,000 more cases than the previous single-day record. The 7-day average of new cases is now 6,260.

The state also added 65 people to COVID-19′s death toll. DHS says 44 of these deaths were in the past 30 days, causing the 7-day average to edge up from 20 to 21 deaths per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,002 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon with 464 of them in intensive care. WBAY-TV reports that is an all-time high. In the Northcentral region, which includes 17 hospitals, 159 people are being treated for COVID-19. Of them 41 are in the ICU. In the region, 62 patients are on ventilators.

