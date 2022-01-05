News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

State again marks record high in total COVID cases

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin is again reporting a record high for most single-day COVID cases since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 10,288 new cases were reported. That’s nearly 2,000 more cases than the previous single-day record. The 7-day average of new cases is now 6,260.

The state also added 65 people to COVID-19′s death toll. DHS says 44 of these deaths were in the past 30 days, causing the 7-day average to edge up from 20 to 21 deaths per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,002 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon with 464 of them in intensive care. WBAY-TV reports that is an all-time high. In the Northcentral region, which includes 17 hospitals, 159 people are being treated for COVID-19. Of them 41 are in the ICU. In the region, 62 patients are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Afternoon/Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Snow tires can add extra layer of protection when driving in winter
Snow tires can add extra layer of protection when driving in winter
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA...
Report: Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols
(MGN)
No charges filed against Port Edwards teacher, teaching license under investigation
Afternoon/Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system