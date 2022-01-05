Report: Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Darvin Ham will fill in as the interim head coach starting with tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The team also announced star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out with a non-COVID illness.

Milwaukee currently has fIVE players in health and safety protocols: PG George Hill, G Grayson Allen, SF Jordan Nwora, F Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and PF Semi Ojeleye.

