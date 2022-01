WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ryiah is a 1-year-old female cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She gets along with other cats and pets, and people. She is energetic and playful with children or adults.

For more information on Ryiah visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

