No charges filed against Port Edwards teacher, teaching license under investigation

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County assistant district attorney said Wednesday they would not be filing charges against a Port Edwards teacher the Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated in November.

The nature of the investigation was not released, though 7 Investigates is waiting on responses to open records requests. ADA Matt McElroy said the investigation report did not formally refer charges to the district attorney’s office. After speaking with the investigator and reviewing the report he determined there was not enough evidence to show that a crime was committed.

Wood County Chief Deputy Quentin Ellis said their assistance was requested by the Port Edwards Police Department. Ellis said the teacher was not arrested.

The Department of Public Instruction shows the teacher’s teaching license is currently under investigation.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Port Edwards Superintendent numerous times for further information, but he has not responded.

