News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Merrill boys basketball wins on emotional night, plus more prep highlights

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In the first home basketball game for Merrill boys or girls since the passing of beloved teacher and coach Adam Smith, a pregame ceremony with a video tribute and a moment of silence was held in his honor. The Blue Jays then made Smith proud once the whistle blew, with a commanding 81-53 win over Ashland.

Elsewhere on the hardwood, SPASH boys beat Wausau West for the 21st consecutive time, and Northland Lutheran’s girls team hangs on to beat Nekoosa 51-49.

In hockey, the #3 ranked Central Wisconsin Storm returned home for the first time in two weeks and put on a show, beating Northland Pines 5-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released

Latest News

High School Sports 1/4/2022
High School Sports 1/4/2022
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Hello My Name Is: Jaden Koeller & Allison Wokatsch 1/3/2022
Hello My Name Is: Jaden Koeller & Allison Wokatsch 1/3/2022
Allison Wokatsch (left) and Jaden Koeller (right) after scoring 1,000 points.
Hello, My Name Is: Jaden Koeller and Allison Wokatsch