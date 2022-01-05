Merrill boys basketball wins on emotional night, plus more prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In the first home basketball game for Merrill boys or girls since the passing of beloved teacher and coach Adam Smith, a pregame ceremony with a video tribute and a moment of silence was held in his honor. The Blue Jays then made Smith proud once the whistle blew, with a commanding 81-53 win over Ashland.

Elsewhere on the hardwood, SPASH boys beat Wausau West for the 21st consecutive time, and Northland Lutheran’s girls team hangs on to beat Nekoosa 51-49.

In hockey, the #3 ranked Central Wisconsin Storm returned home for the first time in two weeks and put on a show, beating Northland Pines 5-0.

