Marshfield Medical Center-Weston to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

The first, second, booster and additional doses will be available. Currently, the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 5-11 years old and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for individuals older than 12. People 16 and older are eligible for the booster.

This walk-in clinic is first-come, first served. Please enter Entrance 3 via Cranberry Boulevard.

