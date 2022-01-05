News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

(WBRC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

The first, second, booster and additional doses will be available. Currently, the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 5-11 years old and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for individuals older than 12. People 16 and older are eligible for the booster.

This walk-in clinic is first-come, first served. Please enter Entrance 3 via Cranberry Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Ryiah is a 1-year-old female cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Ryiah
Pet Project: Meet Ryiah
Pet Project: Meet Ryiah
Timothy Owensby
Armed man arrested in Adams County for threatening to kill deputies
COVID-19 Pills
Wisconsin receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments