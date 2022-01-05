News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Girl dies, 8 children hurt after bouncy castle blows away in Spain

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that...
Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — An 8-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital treatment.

The town hall of Mislata said it was holding a minute of silence to honor the victim of the accident that occurred late on Tuesday.

Mislata is a municipality that borders with the city of Valencia on Spain’s eastern coast.

Last month, five children died on Australia’s island state of Tasmania after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
White House COVID-19 response team to brief public amid ongoing omicron surge
Chicago teachers express their concerns about the safety of in-person classes.
Chicago schools, teachers union disagree about in-person learning
ThedaCare announces new visitor restrictions
An assistant police chief in Washington state is in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in his...
Assistant police chief in trouble for displaying Nazi insignia in office
There were no reported deaths or injuries from the calamity on Interstate 95, but plenty of...
Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95