News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in advance of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.

In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”

His remarks come just shy of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and as the Justice Department has faced increased pressure from some Democrats to focus more on actions that may have inspired the thousands of pro-Trump rioters to storm the building.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.”

The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is the largest in the Justice Department’s history. So far, more than 700 people have been arrested and 350 others are still being sought by the FBI, including 250 of whom are accused of assaulting police officers.

Garland also detailed the serious assaults on law enforcement officers, describing in detail how officers were beaten and shocked with stun guns. During January’s riot, one officer was beaten and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly until he had a heart attack; another was foaming at the mouth and screaming for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon.

“Those involved must be held accountable, and there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice,” Garland said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Afternoon/Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Snow tires can add extra layer of protection when driving in winter
Snow tires can add extra layer of protection when driving in winter
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned