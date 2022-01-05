Free COVID testing available at Marathon Park Thursday and Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reminding people of the community testing location at East Gate Hall at Marathon Park in Wausau.

Nasal PCR testing is available to any Wisconsin resident 12 months of age or older. Registration can be made at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

The testing site is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

