News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Customers ram car into Calif. restaurant manager in dine-and-dash

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A dine-and-dash incident nearly ended in tragedy at a California restaurant when a couple skipping out on their bill rammed into the manager while fleeing.

A security camera captured the madness Monday afternoon outside the Ragin Cajun Cafe in Redondo Beach, California, as a car plowed right into the restaurant manager.

The restaurant’s co-owners, Lisa Briton Hodges and her husband Steve Hodges, say the incident happened after two people skipped out on their bill. The couple had been seated on the patio and ordered high-priced items, running up a $90 tab.

The Hodges say the couple even asked for to-go boxes before they ran out to a Chrysler that was backed in for a quick getaway.

In an attempt to stop them, the manager confronted the couple in the car. That’s when the driver punched it, hitting and carrying the manager more than 10 yards. He ended up falling onto the sidewalk as the Chrysler drove away.

“I’m angry. I mean, who could do this to anybody? It was very intentional, and all of our crew are like family,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The manager suffered minor injuries, some cuts and bruises.

The Hodges want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. They say they’ve seen plenty of people dine and dash with outdoor seating during the pandemic.

“So, it’s not about us necessarily. It’s about protecting one another and helping each other,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The suspects are described as a woman with brown hair, who is about 5′3″ and weighs 140 pounds, and a man with braids, who is about 5′8″ and weighs around 170 pounds.

The Chrysler is either maroon or burgundy and believed to be from the late 80s or early 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released

Latest News

The couple allegedly ran up a $90 tab while in outdoor seating then ran out to their car, which...
Restaurant manager hit, dragged by car confronting couple in dine-and-dash
High School Sports 1/4/2022
Merrill boys basketball wins on emotional night, plus more prep highlights
Walking for a Cause 1/4/2022
Walking for a Cause 1/4/2022
Kids Covid-19 Hospitalizations Numbers 1/4/2021
Kids Covid-19 Hospitalizations Numbers 1/4/2021