Armed man arrested in Adams County for threatening to kill deputies

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old man is in the Adams County Jail facing attempted homicide charges following an incident on Jan. 3.

Authorities responded to a home in Adams County to arrest Timothy Owensby for crimes he allegedly committed in Sauk County. Deputies said Owensby armed himself with a knife. A standoff, lasting more than an hour, ensued.

Authorities said Owensby then displayed a second knife and made stabbing motions at the deputy hitting his coat. Additional Sauk County Deputies responded to the scene to assist. Less-lethal force options were used to take Owensby into custody.

Owensby is also accused of saying he would kill the deputies. Owensby was later medically cleared.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

