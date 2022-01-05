News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Armed man arrested in Adams County for threatening to kill deputies

Timothy Owensby
Timothy Owensby(Adams County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old man is in the Adams County Jail facing attempted homicide charges following an incident on Jan. 3.

Authorities responded to a home in Adams County to arrest Timothy Owensby for crimes he allegedly committed in Sauk County. Deputies said Owensby armed himself with a knife. A standoff, lasting more than an hour, ensued.

Authorities said Owensby then displayed a second knife and made stabbing motions at the deputy hitting his coat. Additional Sauk County Deputies responded to the scene to assist. Less-lethal force options were used to take Owensby into custody.

Owensby is also accused of saying he would kill the deputies. Owensby was later medically cleared.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

COVID-19 Pills
Wisconsin receives oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments
Attorney Stephen W. Sawyer of Stevens Point
Stevens Point attorney announces he’ll run for circuit court judge
Free COVID testing available at Marathon Park Thursday and Saturday
Moderate snowfall ending early afternoon. But gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of...
First Alert Weather Day Continues Through Wednesday Evening: Significant blowing & drifting of snow following winter system