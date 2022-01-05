Are snow tires worth it? All season tires can’t always provide the best traction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As snow fell across northcentral Wisconsin Wednesday, drivers were forced to take on messy conditions yet again. Driving in snow isn’t anything new for people in Wisconsin, but driving safely can boil down to more than keeping speed under control.

“It’s always really important to keep an eye on your tires, especially in the conditions we have up here,” said Evan Olson, a service manager at Olson Tire and Auto in Wausau.

Driving in the snow can be rooted in personal preference. Some drivers may feel experienced on normal tires, regardless of the conditions.

“Some drivers are much more comfortable with all-seasons [tires] and that’s totally OK,” said Olson. They know how to drive with it and they’re fine.”

However, for the safest option, Olson recommends snow tires.

“If you are feeling uncomfortable or you’re feeling like your traction’s lacking or you don’t feel safe, snow tires are definitely something I would recommend,” said Olson.

Snow tires have specially designed treads and frames that are ideal for driving in snow and ice. It may seem like a hassle, but Olson says it can make a world of difference. In extremely cold temperatures, the tread rubber of an all-season or summer tire stiffens and becomes less able to provide sufficient traction. However, tread rubber compounds of winter tires are designed to remain flexible, allowing the tire to grip the road better.

According to Bridgestone’s website, deeper tread depths reduce snow buildup and provide better traction on the snow. Winter tire tread patterns are designed to channel snow and slush and expel water.

“Most people I’ve had that have done the snow tires, coming from an all-season tire come back and say, ‘Man, I can’t believe the difference.”

Regardless of tire style, Olson says having a professional inspect one’s tires is the smartest and safest option in the winter.

“It never hurts to have a professional look at your tires this time of year,” said Olson. “Just be conscientious of the fact that the conditions here, even if you have great tires, even if you have snow tires....Sometimes the conditions themselves will not allow for proper vehicle safety and function,” said Olson. “You just got to be real careful and be aware of that.”

In the end, drivers are responsible for keeping themselves and others safe on the road.

