News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin officials remind residents to get homes tested for radon

Free radon testing kits available from Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health
Free radon testing kits available from Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are reminding residents this month to get their homes tested for radon, which can cause severe illness.

Governor Tony Evers proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month, noting one in ten Wisconsin homes have high radon levels.

“Any home, whether old, new, with or without a basement can have radon,” Evers said.  “Since you cannot smell, taste, or see radon, the only way to know if you have high radon levels is to test for it. Test kits are available to help protect you and your family from radon exposure.”

Radon is an odorless gas that is found naturally in the ground, but can enter buildings through their foundations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated that radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke.

Wisconsin health officials, including Department of Health Services chief medical officer Dr. Jasmine Zapata, told residents that there are test kits available that measure radon concentrations in the air.

“Radon is found all over Wisconsin and testing for it is an easy, low-cost way to help save a life, or many lives,” Dr. Zapata said.

Families can also have radon mitigation systems installed in their homes if elevated levels are found, with DHS adding that thousands of systems are installed in homes each year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash

Latest News

ThedaCare announces new visitor restrictions
High School Sports 1/4/2022
Merrill boys basketball wins on emotional night, plus more prep highlights
Walking for a Cause 1/4/2022
Walking for a Cause 1/4/2022
Kids Covid-19 Hospitalizations Numbers 1/4/2021
Kids Covid-19 Hospitalizations Numbers 1/4/2021
A central Wisconsin woman has successfully completed her walk from Stevens Point to Texas. It’s...
Stevens Point woman completes walk from Stevens Point to Texas