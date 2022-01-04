UW-Stevens Point resumes community testing

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point resumed its community testing Monday.

Free rapid-results antigen and PRC testing are available for students, teachers, and members of the community. UWSP says it’s part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the community during the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

“It was pretty steady. We saw an average of at least 100 community members per day when we were open. We were open 5 days a week at the Stevens Point campus. After Thanksgiving weekend, we did see a higher amount of individuals come in for testing, so I anticipate the same,” said Corinna Neeb, emergency management specialist for UWSP.

Appointments are required for the free-rapid results antigen tests. Testing will be offered at these UW-Stevens Point locations:

Stevens Point- Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. -6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Science Building, Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave.

Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Physical Education Building, 2000 W. 5th St.

Wausau – Thursdays, time and location to be determined.

Appointments can be made at www.wihealthconnect.com.

