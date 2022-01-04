Stevens Point Police: 2 arrested following attempted catalytic converter theft investigation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men are being held in the Portage County Jail after Stevens Point Police said they responded to the report of an attempted catalytic converter theft.

Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said a vehicle with three men was attempting to steal the vehicle part from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Illinois Avenue.

Less than an hour later a vehicle matching the suspects’ description was found near the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue. The officer made contact with the occupants, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police said numerous tools used to cut off the catalytic converters, a jack and two catalytic converters were located in the vehicle.

Police said they are attempting to find the theft victims, but it is not clear if they would be local.

Tao Vang, 45, is being held at the Portage County jail on a felony warrant. Bee Vang, 35, is being held on drug charges. The third man was not arrested or identified.

The cost to have a catalytic converter replaced is about $2,500 with labor.

Consider these tips to help protect your car from catalytic converter theft:

When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter — this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Calibrate your car’s alarm to set off when it detects vibration.

