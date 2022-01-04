News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer

Officer Riley Kurtz
Officer Riley Kurtz(Merrill Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill police community is in mourning following the untimely death of one of their own.

Police Officer Riley Kurtz died due to medical complications. Officer Kurtz was a three-year veteran of the Merrill Police Department and Kronenwetter Police Department.

In a statement, Merrill Chief Corey Bennett said, “At this time we request continued prayers for his families. We will have more to share as we work through this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

