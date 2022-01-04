Marshfield Clinic data: Children hospitalized for COVID typically have shorter stay than adults

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 has obtained new information that shows the impact COVID-19 has on its youngest patients.

As of Tuesday, Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield is the only Marshfield Clinic hospital with pediatric covid patients. The children are ages 6, 13, 17, 18. None of those patients are in the pediatric ICU. Jeff Starck, senior media relations specialist said Marshfield Medical Center-Weston would be the only other hospital and they do not have any pediatric covid patients as of Tuesday.

NewsChannel 7 requested the average length of stay by age group. That information was averaged from the month of November and December 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Under 5 = 1.8 days

5-11 = 1.9 days

12-17 = -- unavailable at time of publishing

18-19 = 6 days

20-29 = 2.5 days

30-39 = 2.4 days

40-49 = 4.3 days

50-59 = 4.3 days

60-69 = 6.5 days

70-79 = 7.5 days

80+ = 5 days

Pediatric patients are hospitalized for severe shortness of breath, cough, and low oxygen levels. Starck said no pediatric patients, with Covid or other conditions, have been turned away due to capacity issues. Last month, there were seven total pediatric Covid admissions. The children were 4 weeks, 1, 9, 10, 11, and two 17-year-olds.

Currently, systemwide, Marshfield Clinic Health System has 88 overall Covid patients.

