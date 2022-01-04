News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic data: Children hospitalized for COVID typically have shorter stay than adults

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 has obtained new information that shows the impact COVID-19 has on its youngest patients.

As of Tuesday, Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield is the only Marshfield Clinic hospital with pediatric covid patients. The children are ages 6, 13, 17, 18. None of those patients are in the pediatric ICU. Jeff Starck, senior media relations specialist said Marshfield Medical Center-Weston would be the only other hospital and they do not have any pediatric covid patients as of Tuesday.

NewsChannel 7 requested the average length of stay by age group. That information was averaged from the month of November and December 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Under 5 = 1.8 days

5-11 = 1.9 days

12-17 = -- unavailable at time of publishing

18-19 = 6 days

20-29 = 2.5 days

30-39 = 2.4 days

40-49 = 4.3 days

50-59 = 4.3 days

60-69 = 6.5 days

70-79 = 7.5 days

80+ = 5 days

Pediatric patients are hospitalized for severe shortness of breath, cough, and low oxygen levels. Starck said no pediatric patients, with Covid or other conditions, have been turned away due to capacity issues. Last month, there were seven total pediatric Covid admissions. The children were 4 weeks, 1, 9, 10, 11, and two 17-year-olds.

Currently, systemwide, Marshfield Clinic Health System has 88 overall Covid patients.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Officer Riley Kurtz
Merrill Police Department mourning loss of officer
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Woman sues City of Marshfield, former police chiefs in Federal Court
David Kelm
1 injured, 1 arrested in New Year’s stabbing in Wood County

Latest News

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
COVID cases top 8K-- highest single day count since pandemic began
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect overnight as moderate snowfall moves into the region,...
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
Skyler Opelt
Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of causing fatal buggy crash
David Guld
Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame