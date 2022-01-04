News and First Alert Weather App
Johnny Davis scores 37 as Wisconsin pulls off the upset, beats No. 3 Purdue on the road

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WSAW) - Johnny Davis scored 37 points as Wisconsin pulled off their biggest upset of the 2021-2022 season, knocking off No. 3 Purdue 74-69 on the road to resume Big Ten play.

The Badgers rushed out to a 29-23 lead at halftime before playing a back-and-forth second half. They fell down by as much as six before evening the game back up.

Trailing 62-60 with just under four minutes left in the game, the Badgers reeled off an 8-0 run, backed by five points from Davis and a three-pointer from Brad Davison. A late comeback attempt wouldn’t be enough for the Boilermakers.

Davis racked up 37 points and 14 rebounds, his second straight double-double. Brad Davison was second for the Badgers with 13 points.

