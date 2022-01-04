January is Blood Donors Awareness Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is asking everyone in the area to commit to donating at least twice this year.

The designation for the month started in 1970, and disruptions due to COVID-19 make it all the more relevant this year.

“President Nixon wanted to draw attention to donating blood, thank donors who have been doing it, encourage people who haven’t before to try it. You know, it’s not as scary as you think it might be – just really call attention to the need.”

Red blood cell products have a shelf life of about 42 days, while platelets can only last a week. Blood centers try to have at least a three-day supply at any one time to meet the needs of surgeries and transfusions, but many right now only have two or less.

The process is a quick one. From start to finish it takes about an hour, including some paperwork, a quick physical and finger prick. The blood draw only take about five to ten minutes, with some rest time with a snack and beverage after.

“It’s a pretty quick way to help your community. You know you want to make sure you find someone who does supply locally. Find out who supplies your local hospitals so that blood does stay in the community.”

Donors can give blood up to every eight weeks. They should be at least 110 pounds, and make sure they are well-nourished and hydrated before donating. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also welcome.

