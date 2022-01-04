Free COVID testing offered in Adams County
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department is reminding the public of its free COVID-19 testing options.
Tests are administered Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Health Department. Appointments are required. Call 608-339-4559 to make an appointment.
Testing is also available every Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Town of Rome Fire Department. It’s located at 1156 Alpine Drive in Nekoosa. No appointment is necessary.
