News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Free COVID testing offered in Adams County

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department is reminding the public of its free COVID-19 testing options.

Tests are administered Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Health Department. Appointments are required. Call 608-339-4559 to make an appointment.

Testing is also available every Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Town of Rome Fire Department. It’s located at 1156 Alpine Drive in Nekoosa. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
David Kelm
1 injured, 1 arrested in New Year’s stabbing in Wood County
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Woman sues City of Marshfield, former police chiefs in Federal Court
Dr. Deep talking to his patient about long COVID.
Long COVID can cause serious medical problems

Latest News

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
Wisconsin surpasses 1M COVID cases, nearly 1 in 4 test positive for COVID
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Navy medical team at Bellin
Navy medical team joins Bellin Health as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals
COVID testing resumes Jan. 3 at UWSP campuses