Free COVID testing offered in Adams County

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department is reminding the public of its free COVID-19 testing options.

Tests are administered Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adams County Health Department. Appointments are required. Call 608-339-4559 to make an appointment.

Testing is also available every Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the Town of Rome Fire Department. It’s located at 1156 Alpine Drive in Nekoosa. No appointment is necessary.

