First public charter high school coming to Portage County for 2022 school year

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A new public charter high school will be opening its doors this fall. Central Sands Community High School will use inspiration from Waldorf Education to build its curriculum.

“As a charter school, we have more autonomy of what our curriculum looks like and how we’re going to bring that curriculum to our students,” Chair for the school’s governance board, Chamomile Nusz said.

Waldorf teaching methods use smaller class sizes, mixed with real-world hands-on lessons. Students also pick their own focus and interests.

“It’s really a different preparation for life after high school, a lot more choice in what they want to learn about and how that learning is taking place to prepare them either for the workforce when they leave high school or their next track in education,” Nusz said.

The school is chartered through the University of Wisconsin’s Office of Educational Opportunity. It received $800,000 in grants from The Department of Public Instruction to help open its doors.

It is not affiliated with any local school district; however, it is growing out of the Tomorrow River Community Charter schools, which Nusz founded.

“I have a background in education as well as starting charter schools and so I was very excited to start this new public Waldorf high school here in central Wisconsin.”

The school will take over the old Fancher School building, which is next to St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church. The school hasn’t had students in it for over 50 years, but Nusz said the building has been kept up well and will be ready for students after some minor renovations.

The school is also located down the street from the Tomorrow River Trail, which students will also be used during gym classes and other nature projects.

“That’s a huge part of charter schools, is that autonomy and how we can really create innovation in the new schools that we’re forming, we don’t want to imitate what somebody else is done,” Nusz said.

Nusz said the educational opportunities are becoming endless.

“I would’ve flourished in a school like this and I grew up in a small rural community, and there wasn’t an option like this for me so I am incredibly grateful that my sons will be able to go to a high school like this.”

Enrollment for this fall for grades 9-11 opened Jan. 1, the deadline is March 31. Grade 12 applications will not be added until 2023. To learn more about the school, click here.

