First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Tuesday into Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures a tad milder in the upper 20s, without much of a wind chill factor. While most of Tuesday will remain dry, snow showers will begin moving in late Tuesday night as a clipper ushers through the region. Snow showers will start off light Tuesday night but become widespread and heavy by Wednesday morning. Snow will clear out of the region by the evening hours. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas up North.

The heaviest snow will fall late Tuesday into Wednesday (WSAW)

First Alert Weather (WSAW)

Accumulations will occur, with higher amounts of snowfall expected in portions of the Northwoods, especially under the snow belts. However, there will be a sharp cut-off of heavier snow more southward, likely close to HWY 29 corridor. At this time, there’s some uncertainty of where exactly this cut-off will be due to forecast model disagreements. In other words, as forecast models continue to update, any change in the path of this system can cause a shift in snow amounts (higher or lower). The main concern as of now is higher accumulations up north potentially shifting track, moving in these higher snow accumulations more southward. Additionally, some models are indicating a lack of moisture for portions of North-Central Wisconsin, which would lead to little to no snow accumulations. Following the clipper, colder air moves back in on Thursday. Afternoon readings will struggle to make it into the low 10s. Even chillier on Friday with highs near 5-degrees and a wind chill possibly 25 below zero.

