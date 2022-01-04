News and First Alert Weather App
COVID cases top 8K-- highest single day count since pandemic began

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Health Services reported 8,058 new COVID cases on Monday. That is the highest single-day count to date.

On Dec. 29, 7,884 cases were reported. Previously, there had not been more than 7,000 cases in a single day since November 2020.

The two age groups most likely to get covid and get tested are the 20-29 and 30-39. Those demographics make up 17.2% and 16% of all cases, respectively.

The current positivity rate by test is 24.1%. The 7-day average of deaths is 20. Total deaths in the state are at 10,133.

