Businesses eager for economic boost of Packers playoff game(s)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Packers clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, businesses in the Green Bay area are eager for an economic boost.

Tom Greenya, the General Manager at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson on Lineville Rd., knows a game at Lambeau Field puts the green, in Green Bay.

“It definitely helps our budget for the whole year, with the Packers season,” said Greenya.

The General Manager at Margarita’s of Green Bay, Sid Boehm, agrees.

“It’s good for all of us: every restaurant, every bar, every hotel. It’s good for the community in general,” said Boehm.

They’re both hopeful there could be two playoff games in the near future.

The President of Discover Green Bay, Brad Toll, tells Action 2 News that a typical home game brings in about $15 million to the city. A playoff game is expected to rack up a bit more since many people without a game ticket still show up for the Titletown playoff experience.

Boehm said revenue usually goes up by 20% to 30% on game day weekends. As for Greenya’s hotel, 25% of their 63 rooms are booked for the Championship game and some for the second possible match up.

“They did allow some fans last year, but we didn’t see any hotel stays. I mean, it’s a 100% difference for us out here,” said Greenya.

Toll said the playoff game(s) won’t make up for last year’s losses, when fans were limited.

“Anything helps in comparison to last year. Given what we’ve been through for the last two years,” said Boehm. “I’m hoping we can go all the way to the Super Bowl, but let’s start with one game at a time.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.