Badgers LB Leo Chenal to forgo senior year for NFL Draft

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season.

Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America team as a junior.

“Badger Nation, I can’t thank you enough for the support!” Chenal said in his social media post. “I know you’ll be behind me on this next journey as well!”

Chenal was the leading tackler for a Wisconsin defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season.

He had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories — despite missing the Badgers’ first two games due to COVID-19. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team.

Wisconsin (9-4) closed its season Thursday by beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

