News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin

Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people have been sentenced for bringing more than 20 pounds of meth to Wood County.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Darryl Mathews, 39 of Sturtevant, Dawn Jung, 28 of Wisconsin Rapids and Arnold Ksionek, 55 also of Wisconsin Rapids were convicted of importing meth from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period, beginning in March of 2018.

Mathews was sentenced to a total of 9 years in prison and 8 years of extended supervision. Jung was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 7 years of extended supervision. Ksionek was sentenced to 6 years prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

“Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors whose work ensured that the defendants were convicted and sentenced for these serious crimes.”

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, North Central HIDTA, and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Woman sues City of Marshfield, former police chiefs in Federal Court
David Kelm
1 injured, 1 arrested in New Year’s stabbing in Wood County
Dr. Deep talking to his patient about long COVID.
Long COVID can cause serious medical problems

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect overnight as moderate snowfall moves into the region,...
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
Ice rink now open on 400 Block
2 of Wausau’s public ice skating rinks are now open
Blood Donor Awareness Month
Blood Donor Awareness Month
Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin asking for new donors
January is Blood Donors Awareness Month