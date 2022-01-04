2 of Wausau’s public ice skating rinks are now open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two public ice skating rinks in Wausau have now opened.

The rinks are located on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau and near Thom Field. Skaters can access the Thom Field Rink from 13th Street, north of Stark Street. The rinks are open Monday - Friday 5- 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marathon Park outdoor rink is still closed, with the hopes to be open soon.

