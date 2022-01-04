News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 of Wausau’s public ice skating rinks are now open

Ice rink now open on 400 Block
Ice rink now open on 400 Block(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two public ice skating rinks in Wausau have now opened.

The rinks are located on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau and near Thom Field. Skaters can access the Thom Field Rink from 13th Street, north of Stark Street. The rinks are open Monday - Friday 5- 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marathon Park outdoor rink is still closed, with the hopes to be open soon.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
David Kelm
1 injured, 1 arrested in New Year’s stabbing in Wood County
Marshfield Police Department, undated (WSAW Photo)
Woman sues City of Marshfield, former police chiefs in Federal Court
Dr. Deep talking to his patient about long COVID.
Long COVID can cause serious medical problems

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect overnight as moderate snowfall moves into the region,...
First Alert Weather Day starting tonight; A winter storm system will bring accumulating snow to the region, impacting travel
Blood Donor Awareness Month
Blood Donor Awareness Month
Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin asking for new donors
January is Blood Donors Awareness Month
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather