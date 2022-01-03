Woman sues City of Marshfield, former police chiefs in Federal Court

MADISON Wis. (WSAW) - A woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court naming two former police chiefs and the city of Marshfield.

The lawsuit involves former Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza and his former boss-- the previous police Chief Gary Jepsen.

Court documents state the woman, who was on probation, felt powerless over Gramza’s sexual advances due to her criminal history. It states Gramza was a detective at the time of the alleged misconduct, and later became police chief. The woman alleged then-Cheif Gary Jepsen was aware of the relationship but never took any disciplinary action. It alleged if Jepsen had protected the woman, he could have saved her from years of battery, stalking, sexual harassment, and the mental and emotional anguish that was caused by those actions.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court on Dec. 17.

The complaint states the woman is seeking monetary compensation for the injuries she said were caused by Rick Gramza’s sexual harassment and stalking. It also names the City of Marshfield as a defendant.

The woman states that she would change her phone number to escape Gramza’s contact. However, he would find her new number through probation and parole records. Court documents state the woman spent time in a psychiatric treatment center due to Gramza’s relentless stalking.

Gramza resigned from the department in March after a police department employee accused him of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit alleges Gramza violated the plaintiff’s rights when he used his official power to extort sexual favors from a vulnerable person.

