Wisconsin surpasses 1M COVID cases, nearly 1 in 4 test positive for COVID

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since tracking began on Feb. 5, 2020. Monday, 3,883 new confirmed cases were added to the state’s total, bringing the overall total to 1,005,150.

The 7-day average of new cases is 5,392. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has previously stated when looking at data, a weekly average gives a better snapshot due to some delays in reporting.

The 7-day percent positive by test is 24.5%. The highest percent positive by test since the pandemic began was recorded on Sunday -- that’s when the weekly average was 24.7%.

In Marathon County, 226 new COVID cases were reported. In total, 341 people in Marathon County have died due to COVID complications.

In Portage County, 376 new cases were confirmed. The county is reporting there are 1,196 active cases and 126 total deaths to date.

The state has 10,075 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which is 12 more than the last report on Friday. The 7-day average is 22 deaths.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

