News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released

A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has died following an explosion at a repair shop in Shawano County on New Year’s Eve.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the victims.

Timothy Cook Sr., 52, Oshkosh died at the scene. Kenrick Larson, 49, Neenah also died at the scene.

James Moon, 60, Keshena died at a hospital on Jan. 1, 2022.

Brandi Sprang, 45, Keshena was injured and hospitalized.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a repair shop near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows a pressurized container had been punctured.

“From my initial investigation, there was an explosion from items within the building that caused the building to pressurize and explode outward, which caused injuries to the people inside,” said Det. Richard Wright.

Cook and Larson died at the scene. Moon and Sprang were airlifted to a hospital in Appleton.

The following departments responded: Shawano County Sheriff Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Navarino-Lessor Fire, Navarino-Lessor EMS, Bonduel Fire, Nichols Fire, Pulaski Fire, NEW Paramedic, Shawano Ambulance, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Outagamie Highway Department, Eagle III Helicopter, ThedaStar Helicopter, Shawano County Coroner’s Office, Shawano County Highway Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Tomahawk couple builds their first igloo.
Snowmen are out and igloos are in for one Tomahawk couple
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
A clipper system will produce higher snowfall amounts in the Northwoods. A sharp cutoff with...
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week

Latest News

Erbert and Gerbert's to open in Antigo
Erbert and Gerbert’s to open Jan. 4 in Antigo
Kwik Trip is alerting customers to pump payment changes
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Seth Wakefield, 24
Rhinelander man charged for alleged role in murder to enter plea
A clipper system will produce higher snowfall amounts in the Northwoods. A sharp cutoff with...
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week