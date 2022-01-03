News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander man charged for alleged role in murder to enter plea

Seth Wakefield, 24
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Rhinelander man charged for his alleged role in a murder case is scheduled to enter a plea Monday in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Seth Wakefield was aware of his roommate’s plot to kill 26-year-old Hannah Miller. The body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30.

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30 was arrested three months later in Illinois.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

