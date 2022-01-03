Rhinelander man charged for alleged role in murder to enter plea

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Rhinelander man charged for his alleged role in a murder case is scheduled to enter a plea Monday in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Seth Wakefield was aware of his roommate’s plot to kill 26-year-old Hannah Miller. The body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30.

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30 was arrested three months later in Illinois.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.