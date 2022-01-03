News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers place S Darnell Savage, OT Dennis Kelly on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers made more additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing safety Darnell Savage and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on the list.

In addition to the two moves, the Packers also placed wide receiver and fill-in punt returner David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list while activating Chauncey Rivers.

Darnell Savage is in his third season with Green Bay, nabbing two interceptions this season. Dennis Kelly made his third start of the season on Sunday against Minnesota after missing games earlier in the season with an injury.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to 5-years old could be the first one for that...
Moderna vaccine trial for young children nears the finish line
Tomahawk couple builds their first igloo.
Snowmen are out and igloos are in for one Tomahawk couple
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
A clipper system will produce higher snowfall amounts in the Northwoods. A sharp cutoff with...
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the year, snow returns mid-week
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County

Latest News

Badgers’ associate head coach Joe Rudolph leaves to coach at Virginia Tech
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Packers relish in clinching #1 seed, but don’t plan to rest in regular season finale
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary sacks Minnesota Vikings' Nate Stanley during the first half of...
The Packers’ defense freezes the Vikings’ Cousins-less offense at a cold Lambeau Field
Packers demolish Vikings 37-10, clinch #1 seed in NFC