Packers place S Darnell Savage, OT Dennis Kelly on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers made more additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing safety Darnell Savage and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on the list.

In addition to the two moves, the Packers also placed wide receiver and fill-in punt returner David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list while activating Chauncey Rivers.

Darnell Savage is in his third season with Green Bay, nabbing two interceptions this season. Dennis Kelly made his third start of the season on Sunday against Minnesota after missing games earlier in the season with an injury.

