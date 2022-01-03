Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Minnesota Vikings 20-0 at halftime during Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 211 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown went to Allen Lazard for 20 yards and the second to Davante Adams for 11 yards.

Mason Crosby has connected on two field goals for Green Bay. Minnesota’s only points have come on a 51-yard field goal to end the first half off the foot of Greg Joseph.

