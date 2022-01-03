News and First Alert Weather App
Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime

Green Bay has only given up 70 total yards of offense
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Minnesota Vikings 20-0 at halftime during Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 211 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown went to Allen Lazard for 20 yards and the second to Davante Adams for 11 yards.

Mason Crosby has connected on two field goals for Green Bay. Minnesota’s only points have come on a 51-yard field goal to end the first half off the foot of Greg Joseph.

Stay tuned to WSAW for more updates from Lambeau Field.

