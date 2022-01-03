Merrill High School to have virtual learning day Jan. 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Merrill High School will have a virtual learning day Friday, January 7 due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

Superintendent John Sample said in an email to parents a “large number of staff” have requested off to attend Adam Smith’s funeral. Smith was a special education teacher and coach in the district. He passed away on December 28 at the age of 28.

Smith’s funeral is on January 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Merrill High School Auditorium.

Sample said the virtual day only applies to the high school and “the rest of the district will continue with face-to-face instruction that day.”

MHS Parents,

As you know, we lost a valued member of our Bluejay family recently; MHS special education teacher and coach Adam Smith. Adam’s funeral service is scheduled for Friday, January 7th at 11:00 am which, given the large number of staff requesting time off to attend the funeral and the shortage of substitute teachers, has created significant class coverage challenges at MHS.

To address this challenge we determined the best course of action is to make Friday, January 7th a virtual learning day at MHS. This virtual learning day plan applies only to MHS as the rest of the district will continue with face-to-face instruction that day.

No student will attend school at MHS in-person for face-to-face learning on this day. Rather, students will be required to attend all of their classes virtually using their 1-to-1 devices and engage in the learning virtually. Attendance will be recorded in Skyward just as in a regular school day. Teachers will communicate with each of their classes this week regarding the expectations for Friday’s virtual learning and will make resources available for those students who have limited internet access. Thank you in advance for your thoughtfulness and understanding.

John Sample MAPS Supt

