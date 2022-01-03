Long COVID can cause serious medical problems

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC defines Long COVID as experiencing COVID-19 symptoms four or more weeks after initially infected. It’s also referred to as chronic COVID and long-haul COVID.

Dr. Noel Deep has been working at Aspirus for over 20 years. He’s seen several patients suffering from long COVID recently.

“Most of the time you are seeing these in older individuals. Especially those that have chronic health conditions,” said Dr. Deep.

However, Dr. Deep said it’s possible for any person of any age to develop symptoms of long COVID. Long COVID can have a negative affect on your organs.

“It can affect your heart, it can affect your kidneys, it can affect your brain and then people can develop some complications because COVID can cause some blood clots,” said Dr. Deep.

Dr. Deep said he had patients that weren’t aware they had the infection that came to him with long-COVID conditions. He said some symptoms to look out for are fatigue, headaches, and brain fog. Another problem for many is the inability to exercise like they used to.

“They have this exercise intolerance. They get really tired and fatigued after minimal activity and take several hours to recover,” said Dr. Deep.

Dr. Deep said to talk to your doctor as soon as you notice these symptoms. He said they key is prevention.

“If you are eligible, please get the vaccine,” said Dr. Deep.

A study, cited by Dr. Deep, found those with the vaccine are half as likely to develop long-COVID complications.

