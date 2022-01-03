Communities release dates for Christmas tree pick-up and disposal

ANTIGO

The City of Antigo Street Department will be picking up Christmas Trees the week of Jan. 10 in preparation for the annual Optimist Christmas Tree Burn that is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19. People can bring their tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior. CLICK HERE for more information.

MARSHFIELD

Christmas tree collection begins Jan. 3 through Jan. 6. A second collection takes place on Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. All wire, stands and plastic wrappings must be removed before a Christmas tree can be placed at the curb or they will not be picked up. Christmas trees will be picked up separately from garbage during designated collection weeks. Christmas wreaths should be set out with the regular refuse items and will be picked up with garbage collection.

MERRILL

Christmas trees will be collected the week of Jan. 3-7. Residents should place their tree curbside on their garbage collection day. Remove all ornaments, lights, stands and plastic bags from the tree before placing it curbside. Do not place trees curbside prior to 4 p.m. the day preceding your Christmas tree pickup day. Trees that are buried in snow or frozen down will not be collected.

STEVENS POINT

Tree collection will take place the week of Jan. 10. Trees must be curbside by Monday morning with stump side facing the street. No bagged trees; tinsel, garland, or ornaments. Wreaths must have wire removed. Trees can also be brought to the yard waste site during normal business hours.

WAUSAU

Residents may place their tree cut in manageable lengths curbside for collection. Harters will conduct several collection cycles to pick up curb side trees. This collection will occur outside of the garbage collection process. Collection is scheduled to take place January 3rd through January 14, 2022. The collection is a separate operation and will NOT coincide with your regular collection day. Any nails and other metal must be removed. Please lay trees on their side so they do not get frozen into the snow bank.

More communities will be added to this list in the coming days.

