Badgers’ associate head coach Joe Rudolph leaves to coach at Virginia Tech

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers associate head coach and Paul Chryst’s right hand man is moving on to Virginia Tech.

Joe Rudolph announced via Twitter that he accepted the offensive line coaching position at Virginia Tach.

“I am so grateful for the 16 years I have been apart of this program - as a player, coach and recruiter. I have loved every minute of this journey!” Rudolph said in the post.

Rudolph was a player on the Badgers’ 1993 Rose Bowl-winning team. He became a member of the coaching staff in 2008, where he held the tight-ends coach position until 2011.

He was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator for three seasons before returning to Wisconsin under Chryst to coach the offensive lines coach and offensive coordinator.

